Brightwater prepares thousands of meals for hospital workers

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Staff at a local culinary school doing their part to feed hundreds of frontline workers during the coronavirus pandemic.

Brightwater’s NWA Medical Meal Fund started in March since then nearly 40,000 meals have been prepared from this kitchen.

Executive Director, Marshall Shafkowitz said this is the program’s way of taking care of the hospital workers who are caring for our loved ones who are sick.

This has been a team effort with the partnership of Ropeswing Hospitality Group, Tyson Foods, NWACC Foundation and donations from the community.

Brightwater staff went from making 18-hundred meals a week in the kitchen to over 45-hundred meals for workers and their families at Mercy hospital in Rogers and Washington Regional hospital in Fayetteville.

Shafkowitz said the food is prepared in the morning, chilled and refrigerated— ready for pick up the following day.

His team puts together gourmet meals, like beef brisket with Texas bbq sauce, stewed corn and a tomato salad.

“They need the energy to work so rather than giving them high sugar items where they are going to burn real quick and then there’s going to be that drop. We don’t want to see that. We’re giving them full balanced meals.”

Shafkowitz said this is also a way to help businesses in the community. That’s why Brightwater is focused on buying produce and supporting vendors locally.

This will be the last week of meals as Brightwater transitions to reopening for the fall.