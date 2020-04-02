Buffalo National River closed over coronavirus concerns

by: The Associated Press

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — The Buffalo National River has been temporarily closed to recreational use because of coronavirus concerns.

The move by the National Park Service on Thursday takes effect immediately and follows complaints from Arkansas’ governor and local officials about a large number of people crowding the area during the outbreak.

The closure includes the river, trails, campgrounds and open spaces.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson asked the federal government to temporarily close the river on Wednesday and placed new restrictions on state parks. Arkansas has had at least 625 cases of coronavirus and 10 deaths.

