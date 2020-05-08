Bureau of Prisons: increases inmate COVID-19 testing

More inmates at federal prisons will be tested for COVID-19

FORREST CITY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Federal Bureau of Prisons (BOP) has expanded COVID-19 testing capabilities, according to a U.S. Department of Justice release from May 7.

BOP is using Abbott ID NOW instruments for Rapid RNA testing. The machines were provided by the Department of Health and Human Service (HHS).

Since March, BOP has been working with HHS and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to increase testing capabilities.

3 quarantine sites have 1 Abbott machine each:

FCI Gilmer, West Virginia

FTC Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

FCC Yazoo, Mississippi

“These additional testing resources will enable us to

enhance our response to the pandemic and enhance the safety of our prisons,” said the Federal Bureau of Prisons Director Michael Carvajal.

Inmates, at some of the federal prisons across the country, were tested for COVID-19. And, as of last week, 2,700 tested positive — 70%.

The bureau houses about 146,000 prisoners in 122 facilities.

Arkansas’ sole federal prison, Federal Correctional Institution, Forrest City (FCI Forrest City), is considered a “hot spot for COVID-19,” said Carvajal in April.

Federal authorities are in charge with responding to the prison in Forrest City regarding this outbreak.

The bureau is getting help from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) to test inmates at FCI Forrest City.

More than 2,000 inmates are housed there. One-hundred-69 inmates and four employees have tested positive for COVID-19, according to BOP’s website.

BOP’s COVID-19 testing policy, in part, has changed. The agency was quarantining inmates who showed symptoms but were not tested. Now, with more testing capabilities, the agency expects a possible increase for positive COVID-19 cases.

The bureau’s protocols for testing include:

Inmates who have a Negative test result and are asymptomatic will be placed in quarantine for 14 days

Inmates who have a Positive test result but are asymptomatic, will be placed in isolation

Inmates who are symptomatic are placed in isolation prior to testing and will be immediately tested

Inmates who have a Negative test result but are symptomatic will be placed in isolation.

The FCI in Forrest City, Arkansas, is 85 miles east of Little Rock in St. Francis County.

FEDERAL INMATE DEATHS 5/8/2020

The BOP has 140,369 federal inmates in BOP-managed institutions and 11,161 in community-based facilities. The BOP staff complement is approximately 36,000. As of 05/08/2020, there are 2,646 federal inmates and 244 BOP staff who have confirmed positive test results for COVID-19 nationwide. Currently, 591 inmates and 278 staff have recovered. There have been 44 federal inmate deaths and 0 BOP staff member deaths attributed to COVID-19.

(BOP website).

9 deaths. Elkton FCI, Lisbon, Ohio

7 deaths. Oakdale FCI, Oakdale, Louisiana

8 deaths. Butner Medium FCI, Butner, N. Carolina

6 deaths. Terminal Island FCI, San Pedro, Calif.

4 deaths. Fort Worth FMC, Fort Worth, Texas

3 deaths. Milan FCI, Milan, Michigan

3 deaths. Lompoc USP, Lompoc, Calif.

1 death. GEO Care, Inc. (RRC), Bronx, New York

1 death. Devens FMC, Ayer Massachusetts

1 death. Yazoo City USP, Yazoo City, Mississippi

1 death. Oklahoma City FTC, Oklahoma City, Okla.

1 death. Danbury FCI, Danbury, Connecticut

1 death. Carswell FMC, Fort Worth, Texas

1 death. GEO Care, Inc. (RRC), Bronx, New York

1 death. Behavioral Systems Southwest (RRC), Phoenix, Ariz.

Federal Bureau of Prisons Director Michael Carvajal May 6 video message.