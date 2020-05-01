Business giving back, cleaning windows during isolation

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Businesses are finding ways to give back to the community in these tough times, including a local window cleaning business making a sparkling difference.

“We have seen a lot of our businesses struggling to stay open figuring out new ways to work and we have seen our overall business decline when we would normally be picking up during the pollen season.”

Bill Welsh is the owner of Fish Window Cleaning in Springdale. He said he lost about 80 percent of his business during the COVID-19 pandemic but thanks to some financial relief he is able to keep his staff working.

“We started offering free exterior window cleaning to some nursing homes, to restaurants and to some nonprofits. that our serving our area,” said Welsh.

“It’s a different type of call when someone calls saying we would like to keep our crews busy so can we clean the windows at the Jones Center because we have a lot of windows,” said President & CEO Ed Clifford.

Armed with a squeegee, a bucket of water and sponge crews are leaving behind one spotless job after another.

“I’m still able to work out and about in the community but just taking some precautions, keeping everything safe and washing hands, social distancing,” said Fish Window Cleaning, Operating Manager Josh Carson.

From one good deed to the next, Clifford did find a way to say thank you.

“We made available day passes for each of the crew to come in and use the amenities at the jones center when we get open,” said Clifford.

“We have faced tough times before and this is another one that we will continue to work through, and it’s amazing to see the resilience and the strength of the people in this community and we will figure it out,” said Welsh.