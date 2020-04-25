Businesses do not have to reopen May 4

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansas businesses don’t have to reopen by May 4, if they’re not ready.

The re-opening date set by the governor has some business owner concerned.

Dr. Jennifer Dillaha with the Arkansas Department of Health said the state is still determining safety requirements for every business sector.

She said businesses should continue to social distance, enforce frequent hand washing, and keep up with sanitation but, the health department is still gathering information to determine the best practices for workforces.

“Guidance will be provided as to what needs to be in place for them to open if they can meet those guidances, it’s not going to be mandatory that they open on that date,” said Dillaha.

Again, Dillaha said that when we reach the time to re-open only businesses who can safely do so should. The governor will begin announcing if and how each business sector can reopen starting next week.