Businesses to receive financial relief

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS, (KNWA/KFTA) — Even before Thursday’s mandates, the outbreak has hit small businesses hard. The pandemic is creating financial hardships for businesses across Northwest Arkansas but there is help on the way.​

Governor Asa Hutchinson made it clear that he wants to help businesses survive this pandemic.

State lawmakers are working on three different ways for businesses to get financial relief, it breaks down into millions of dollars in grants and loans available.

​The state plans to set aside 12 million dollars for community development block grants, bridge loans will open up about 4 million dollars and the state has made a request to the small business administration, which would allow loans up to 2 million dollars.​

Clowney sa id these are just some of the options available for small to mid-side businesses and more options are in the works.​

“For a lot of small businesses adding more debt to their already exiting problems is not going to help, we need to think of some more ways, whether that be tax credits, and we are looking at other options to add to the menu of options for our community of small businesses that are hurting,” said Clowney.

She said the state is also trying to lessen the burden on workers by making unemployment benefits more accessible. They have loosened some of the restrictions like applying online or over the phone​ and a one-week waiting period has also been removed.