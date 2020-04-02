Carroll County confirms first case of COVID-19

CARROLL COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Caroll County in Arkansas has confirmed its first positive case of COVID-19.

Carroll County Judge, Sam Barr, and OEM, Nick Samac were notified this evening by Lisa Holt of the Arkansas Dept of Health, that a Positive case of COVID-19 (corona virus) has been confirmed in Carroll County. No additional information has been provided. Judge Barr strongly encourages our citizens to remain calm, wash hands frequently, and continue to practice social distancing as recommended by the CDC and the ADH. For more information, please log on to: www.healthy.arkansas.gov

There are 624 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Arkansas as of Thursday at 7:30 a.m.

