Carroll County temporarily closing county offices; COVID-19 related

CARROLL COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Carroll County is taking a conservative approach when it comes to COVID-19 and doing re-opening phase(s).

On Friday, June, 12, Carroll County Judge Sam L. Barr issued an Executive Proclamation about closing Carroll County offices.

The proclamation cites the increase in COVID-19 statistics across the state as the reason for the temporary closure.

“Effective June 15, 2020, Carroll County offices will once again temporarily close its doors to the public except by appointment only.”

All county offices will be closed until further notice, states the proclamation.

There are two county seats in Carroll County — Berryville and Eureka Springs. The 2010 U.S. Census shows a population of 28,223 (2018).

According to the Arkansas Department of Health’s website there have been a total of 70 cases, 29 recoveries and one death on June 2.

The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office is doing their best to keep the facility virus-free. So far, no COVID-19 cases have been reported, according to Major Jerry Williams..

The detention center is a 102-bed facility and there are 66 incarcerated as of Saturday, June 13.

All inmates/detainees are given a comprehensive COVID-19 screening upon entry into the detention facility.

The screening meets/exceeds both the CDC and the Arkansas Department of Health Guidelines.

Each detainee/inmate is provided with a full medical questionnaire during the COVID-19 screening process.

Safety is also a priority for everyone at the facility. “So far, we’ve been able to provide enough PPE to both our Detention Officers and our Deputies,” said Williams. “We are also provided with an updated list of addresses throughout our county who are positive for COVID-19. This information helps us in determining our precaution levels when dealing with calls for service from the public.”

In turn this helps in determining how certain people will be processed if an arrest, or incarceration, is necessary.

CARROLL COUNTY’S LARGEST EMPLOYERS, ACCORDING TO ARKANSAS DEPARTMENT OF WORKFORCE SERVICES (2016).

Tyson Foods, Inc. (3 locations), poultry processing. More than 2,500 employed.

Berryville School District, public schools. Up to 500 employed.

Walmart Stores, retail. Up to 300 employed.

Mercy Hospital, health care. Up to 300 employed.

Green Forest School District, public schools. Up to 300 employed.

