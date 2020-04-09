CDC investigates COVID-19 outbreak at Arkansas correctional facilities

FORREST CITY, Ark. (WREG) — Arkansas health officials said the CDC is investigating 29 cases of COVID-19 at both the medium and low-security federal correctional institutions in Forrest City.

Family members of one inmate said they now fear for their loved one’s safety.

CDC officials spent time onsite of the facilities to assist the prison in their containment efforts.

“That’s my son,” the mother of one inmate said. “No matter what he’s done, that’s still my son, and they need to bring someone in there. The government needs to bring someone in there before they all die.”

She said she fears for the health of her son, who’s incarcerated at the federal correctional institution in Forrest City

“They’re just letting them sit there,” she said. “That’s no way to treat them. They’re still human.”

Officials with the Arkansas State Health Department said 24 inmates at both the low and medium security facilities have tested positive for COVID-19, along with 5 staff members

The mother our sister station, WREG, spoke with said she fears the inmates are not getting proper treatment. She said according to her son, inmates are only getting treated once they show severe symptoms, despite being exposed.

“They’ve got them all together,” she said. “They’re not quarantining those who are sick. When they get bad sick, then they take them out, and who knows what they do with them.”

Health officials said the federal prison is going through the process of separating those who may have been exposed or may be sick.

WREG was told more testing will be done, as there has been an increase in symptomatic individuals.

WREG reached out to the Bureau of Prisons, which owns the facility, for answers on how they are responding to the COVID-19 outbreak but have not heard back.