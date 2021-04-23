CDC panel recommends J&J COVID-19 vaccine for use in the U.S., 18 and older

2021/02/05: In this photo illustration a Johnson & Johnson logo is seen in front of silhouettes people and a medical syringe. Johnson & Johnson (J&J) has asked regulators to authorize their COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use in the U.S. and also will apply to authorize to EU, reportedly by media. (Photo Illustration by Pavlo Gonchar/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

AR: 11.1% did not return for the 2nd dose —that's 3-times higher than the national avg.

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — The Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) COVID-19 vaccine was recommended for use in the U.S. for persons 18 and older by a CDC panel on Friday, April 23, 2021.

The Centers for Disease Control’s (CDC) Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP), chaired by Arkansas Department of Health (ADH) Secretary Dr. José Romero, agreed to: The Janssen COVID-19 vaccine is recommended for persons 18 years of age and older in the U.S. population under the FDA’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA).

The vote was 10 “yes,” four “no,” and one person abstained.

ACIP vote interim recommendation:

Last week, the ACIP recommended keeping the vaccine on “pause” and continue reviewing the use of the vaccine after six cases of blood clots in combination with low platelets happened. All were women, and one died. This week, CDC’s Dr. Tom Shimabukuro said blood clots with low platelet count, associated with COVID-19, are at 15. All were women, most in their 30s.

On Thursday, April 22, the Oregon Health Authority reported a 50-year-old woman died after receiving a J&J vaccination prior to it being paused in mid-April. The woman developed a blood clot and had low platelets. The case is being investigated by the CDC, and it’s yet to be confirmed if her death is related to the J&J vaccine, according to the ODH.

The ODH submitted information/details about the death to the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) on April 18. The VAERS monitoring system is overseen by the CDC and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

UKRAINE – 2021/02/27: In this photo illustration a Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Johnson & Johnson (J&J) logos are seen behind a medical syringe and vials. (Photo Illustration by Pavlo Gonchar/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Today’s decision was based on the four above options.

Dr. Romero said he leaned toward option four and called the situation a “rare event.” He looked at all the issues discussed and is concerned with other factors such as long-hauler syndrome and psychiatric impacts because there is no data available, yet. He also said getting people to return for a second dose, versus the J&J one-dose, can be a challenge citing data he’s reviewed.

“Of the population, 3.4% nationally did not return for the second dose. And in Arkansas, it was three times that — 11.1%.”