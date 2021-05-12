CDC panel recommends Pfizer vaccine for 12 to 15-year-olds

ATLANTA (KNWA/KFTA) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) made an official recommendation to use the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for the age group of 12- to 15-year-olds.

The ACIP vote was 14 yes, and one recusal due to a conflict.

The ACIP panel met Wednesday, May 12, 2021, in Atlanta. They discussed the safety, immunogenicity, and efficacy of the COVID-19 vaccine in adolescents. The clinical consideration was only for the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

While the recommendation was made today by the ACIP, Arkansas authorized the use for adolescents on Tuesday, May 11, 2021.

Governor Asa Hutchinson made the announcement after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) gave the green light for the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine to be used as an “emergency use authorization (EUA)” for adolescents on Monday, May 10.

Hutchinson said the goal is to have 50% of the state’s population vaccinated by July 30, 2021.