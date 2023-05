FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — You can get vaccinated against COVID-19 for free this weekend in Fort Smith.

The Arkansas Foundation for Medical Care and the Arkansas Department of Health will hold a Pfizer vaccine clinic at Chaffee Crossing Farmers and Artisans Market on May 13 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

People 12 and older are eligible to get the vaccine. Kids 12-17 must be accompanied by an adult.