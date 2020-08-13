Challenges schools face when students are back in classroom

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Concerns about an uptick in COVID-19 cases when students are back in the classroom.

The Fayetteville Board of Health discussed the challenges schools will face once in-person classes are back in session.

Board members said students and staff wearing masks and practicing social distancing will be key to reducing the spread of the virus.

Dr. Huda Sharaf and Hershey Garner said a lag in testing and turnaround time on results will also create challenges.

“It’s not going to take long for us to end up having 100 people quarantine. You are talking about one person in a class of 25 – 30. I mean it won’t take too long,” said Dr. Sharaf.

“My concern is that we will not pick up those positives for a week or 10 days because of our poor testing,” said Garner.

Marti Sharkey said schools do have some options to deal with outbreaks as far as closing a classroom, school or closing off some areas of the school.

For a district-wide closure, it would need approval by the state department of health or department of education. The board has decided to meet on a weekly basis to better handle schools reopening.