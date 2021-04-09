Cherokee Nation has given out 50,000 COVID-19 vaccines

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – This Dec. 2, 2020 photo provided by Johnson & Johnson shows vials of the Janssen COVID-19 vaccine in the United States. (Johnson & Johnson via AP)

TAHLEQUAH, Okla. (KNWA/KFTA) — More than 50,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been given out by the Cherokee Nation, and the tribe continues to reach more people.

Everyone who’s eligible to get vaccines is welcome.

People can get one at any one of the Cherokee Nation’s Health Centers in Northeast Oklahoma.

Drive through events are happening at several other locations, with the next clinic happening April 10 at the Cherokee Casino and hotel in West Siloam Springs.

To schedule a vaccine, call 1-539-234-4099 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday, excluding holidays. Pre-registration paperwork is not required and same-day appointments may be available.

For information about upcoming drive through COVID-19 events, visit the Cherokee Nation Facebook page and for general vaccine information, visit the Cherokee Nation website.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

Local News Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers