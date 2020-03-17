Child care concerns while schools are closed

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Many kids are home Monday as several schools closed to reduce the spread of COVID-19, now parents are worried about child care.

All on-site instruction at public schools is canceled starting Tuesday but several districts including Springdale made the decision to close starting Monday. Lee Elementary school principal Justin Swope said h knows the impact school closures can have on families.

School may be closed for students but administrators and office staff are still scheduled to work. So, Swope had to bring his two kids to work with him. He has plans for his mother in law to come in and help but he knows not every family has that luxury.

“As principal of this school that is a worry for me for families at this school. How are they going to make ends meet if they have to miss work? How are they going to make ends meet if they have to spend all of this extra money on childcare?”

Swope said this is a time for the community and fami lies to come together and help each other out. The district is also helping families by making meals available. All Springdale school cafeterias were open Monday for kids to go and have breakfast and lunch.

Starting Tuesday, students will be able to pick up a grab and go meal for the rest of the week. Swope said he hopes this helps families in the district.