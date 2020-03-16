Childcare workers respond to Arkansas school closings

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson’s announcement to close Arkansas public schools was long-awaited for some people and raised concerns for others; including assistant teacher at Stepping Stones Childen’s Academy in Bentonville, Samantha Geer.

“When I first heard about the governor shutting down all the schools, I was concerned about them shutting down all the schools, like daycares,” Geer said.

Geer worries what will happen if child care centers shut down too.

“This could definitely impact jobs, including mine,” Geer said.

On the other hand, if it does stay open, there is the possibility for a lot more kids.

“I think I’m worried about having more kids coming in because we don’t know if we’ll have enough supplies,” Geer said.

“We’re not sure yet how much it will impact us,” said owner of Little Learners daycare in Fayetteville, Anna Sills. “We have decided to stay open. A lot of our families, our parents have to work. And so we want the children to have a safe and clean place to go.”

But while the facility will stay open, Sills said staff will be following the recommendation of the health department.

“We’ll be putting out an announcement later this week,” Sills said. “If any child, staff member, or parent gets the virus, we will be closing.”

Sills said she does accept drop-in students, but siblings and friends of enrolled students take priority. Call Sills at (479) 236-8782.