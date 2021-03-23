Choctaw Casino and Resort in Poteau holds vaccine clinic

POCOLA, Okla. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Choctaw Nation will host a vaccine clinic for anyone who needs it.

Tomorrow, the clinic will be held at the Choctaw Casino and Resort in Pocola, Okla. from 10 a.m. To 6 p.m.

It’s open to the public for those 18 and older. No appointment is needed.

Matthew Akers with the Rubin White Health Clinic in Poteau says the team is happy to help get vaccines to those in need. “We’re just trying to meet the needs of the community, we’re just happy to offer it to anybody and everybody that’s wanting to get a vaccine. The faster we get everybody vaccinated, the faster things go back to normal,” Akers said.

Akers said they’re prepared for around 1,000 people to get vaccinated, but have a team on standby to help if more people show up.