Choctaw Casino and Resort in Poteau holds vaccine clinic

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

POCOLA, Okla. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Choctaw Nation will host a vaccine clinic for anyone who needs it.

Tomorrow, the clinic will be held at the Choctaw Casino and Resort in Pocola, Okla. from 10 a.m. To 6 p.m.

It’s open to the public for those 18 and older. No appointment is needed.

Matthew Akers with the Rubin White Health Clinic in Poteau says the team is happy to help get vaccines to those in need. “We’re just trying to meet the needs of the community, we’re just happy to offer it to anybody and everybody that’s wanting to get a vaccine. The faster we get everybody vaccinated, the faster things go back to normal,” Akers said.

Akers said they’re prepared for around 1,000 people to get vaccinated, but have a team on standby to help if more people show up.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

Local News Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers