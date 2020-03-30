Church struggling to stay connected

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Public gatherings of 10 people or more have been suspended leading several churches to find other ways to hold Sunday service, but not every church is able to get online.
Grace Cumberland Presbyterian Church has been in Fayetteville since the 1960s. It’s a small church with a small congregation of about 30 people. The Elder of the church, Donna Farley has been a member for over 3 decades and she said the church community has been like a family to her.
Farley said the church’s biggest obstacle right now is not being able to have service. They have been closed for just over two weeks which means no bible study, no choir practice, and no Sunday service and it’s all because they do not have internet service inside the church.
“To be honest, you just feel like that support system has dropped. I’ve been telling the church we need to think about it, like what if, but none of us thought it would happen just like that.”
Farley said she’s working with other members of the church to put a plan in place – one option being, using cell phone data to stream on social media. When this is all over Farley said she will be looking at adding internet service in the church.