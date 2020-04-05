Churches host drive-in services

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Churches across NWA finding creative ways to hold Sunday service. Streaming online is not the only way churches are staying connected to its members, some like Friendship Baptist Church in Springdale turning its parking lots into a drive-in service.

Church members may not be able to meet in person during the COVID-19 pandemic but it’s not stopping some members from meeting from their vehicles. Dozens of cars with families filled the lot for the church’s second drive-in service. Senior Pastor Mike Sypult said he was able to borrow the portable stage from Cross church. It is self-contained, has a generator, sound system and microphones. Sypult said his church is also live streaming but this allows them to get even closer to its members.

“We want people to be able to wave to each other, so we thought we’ll try church drive-in. I didn’t know if two cars would show up or 20 cars would show up but a lot of people showed up and a lot of people are wanting to feel that connection,” said Sypult .

Their plan is to continue to hold drive-in services until they are able to meet in person. Pastor Sypult expects to see a big crowd next weekend for Easter Sunday.