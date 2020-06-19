City of Fayetteville issues update on mask requirement ordinance

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The City of Fayetteville issued an update on Friday on the implementation and enforcement of the city’s mask ordinance, which passed the City Council unanimously on Tuesday, June 16.

Mayor Lioneld Jordan issued the following statement on the city’s progress in implementing the ordinance:

“My staff and I are working as quickly as possible to identify and put in place everything that must be done so that we can help our area businesses be successful in complying with this ordinance. We don’t have all the answers yet, and I appreciate everyone’s patience as we work together to keep Fayetteville safe. Please continue checking our website and social media channels for updates as we share more information and resources about this new Ordinance. As always, please do everything you can to stay safe. Practice social distancing, wear a face covering, wash your hands and get tested if you have symptoms or if you believe you have been exposed to the virus.”

Businesses will be required to provide disposable face masks to any member of the public seeking to enter the establishment — either for free or at a nominal fee. Businesses must deny entry to anyone who refuses to wear a face mask.

According to the ordinance, “If an individual refuses to wear a mask and does not comply with the denial of entry, businesses may call the business support hotline for assistance, or they may call 911 if the situation is an emergency.”

Governor Asa Hutchinson announced on Thursday that he was extending the public health emergency in Arkansas for another 45 days, which includes an executive order that says only the Secretary of Health, in consultation with the governor, has the authority to make restrictions related to COVID-19.

The city says it is working to distribute free masks for Fayetteville businesses, appropriating $20,000 to purchase approximately 37,000 disposable masks to give out.

On Monday, June 22, businesses can pick up free masks at the Fayetteville Fire Station #1 at 303 W. Center St. — Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. while mask supplies last.

Additional guidance regarding the requirements and expectations for businesses and patrons is listed on the City of Fayetteville’s website.

A copy of the complete ordinance is available at www.fayetteville-ar.gov/maskfayetteville