FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The City of Fayetteville announced that it will be suspending utility late fees and disconnects amid the coronavirus crisis.

Mayor Jordan March 15 update

• Governor closes public schools starting March 17

• Washington Regional screenings begin 10am March 16

• Businesses urged to sanitize & implement social distancing

• City suspends utility disconnects, late feeshttps://t.co/wABNnbYUOU #FYVcovid pic.twitter.com/b0RaBxerjA — CityofFayettevilleAR (@FYVgov) March 15, 2020

There is no official date when the policy will end as the Northwest Arkansas area continues to prepare for the COVID-19 outbreak.