City of Springdale to vote on outdoor dining district

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Northwest Arkansas city is looking at adding an entertainment district. The goal behind the outdoor dining district is really to attract more people to downtown Springdale and increase business for restaurants and bars hurting during this pandemic.

Executive Director for the Downtown Springdale Alliance, Jill Dabbs said they have been working on this ordinance for several weeks.

The idea is people would be able to buy drinks or food from participating locations and be able to freely walk and enjoy their items within the district. It spans several blocks on West Emma street near Shiloh square. It includes Mothership, Mr. Taco Loco, and The Odd Soul to name a few. People will also be able to enjoy their alcoholic beverages at Turbow Park.

“A lot of people are not comfortable being inside restaurants right now, there’s limited seating capacity so this would allow people to pick up curbside and not have to go home. They can just walk down the street a little way and find a nice outdoor seating area to enjoy their meal outside,” said Dabbs.

You’ll know which businesses are participating because they will have a sign up on their window.

Only drinks purchased within the district in designated cups are allowed. Outside alcohol is not permitted

If it passes it would be in effect seven days a week from 10am until 10pm. The city council is set to vote on this Tuesday, July 28. If it passes, it will likely be in effect by August 15th.