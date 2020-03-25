Cleburne County church member dies from COVID-19

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — Ninety-year-old William Barton died Tuesday, March 24, at a hospital in Conway, Arkansas. Barton was a congregant of Greers Ferry First Assembly of God Church, according to social media posts.

This is the same church where nearly three dozen people have tested positive for the coronavirus.

On the weekend of March 6-8 the church held an event for children and many who attended became ill with the virus including the deacon and pastor, according to a Facebook post on behalf of the church.

Mr. Barton’s funeral arrangements are being handled by Bishop-Crites Funeral Home in Greenbriar.

The other person who died from the coronavirus-related illness was a 59-year-old man from Sherwood, Arkansas, according to the Pulaski County coroner’s office. As of Wednesday afternoon, the death certificate was yet to be signed stating the exact cause of death.

Governor Asa Hutchinson announced Arkansas has 301 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus as of Wednesday.

Globally there are 466,836 confirmed cases, 21,152 deaths in 173 countries/regions. New York has the most reported deaths with 285, according to Johns Hopkins University & Medicine as of Wednesday.