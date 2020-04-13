Clinic challenges Arkansas banning abortions during pandemic

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas’ only surgical abortion clinic has asked a federal judge to block the state’s order preventing the clinic from performing the procedure during the coronavirus pandemic except to protect the life or health of the mother.

Little Rock Family Planning Services filed the motion on Monday, days after the state sent a cease-and-desist letter to the facility.

State health officials have accused the clinic of violating a directive requiring health providers to reschedule surgeries that can be safely postponed.