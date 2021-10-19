Close contact protocols change for Arkansas schools

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson announced in his weekly press conference that close contact protocols will change for K-12 schools, which should help alleviate COVID-19 quarantine concerns.

According to the governor, the definition of close contact in a school setting has changed from within 6 feet for 15 minutes, to within 3 feet for 15 minutes.

The new Test-to-stay protocols now apply to extracurricular activities instead of only applying to the school day.

“That’s a significant change that will help our schools minimize the quarantining and balance that with the needs of the public health with the students,” Governor Hutchinson said.

The governor emphasized that vaccination eliminates the need for quarantines. He also said that if both the case and the contact are masked, there is no need to quarantine.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Trending Stories

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers