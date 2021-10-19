Close contact protocols change for Arkansas schools

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson announced in his weekly press conference that close contact protocols will change for K-12 schools, which should help alleviate COVID-19 quarantine concerns.

According to the governor, the definition of close contact in a school setting has changed from within 6 feet for 15 minutes, to within 3 feet for 15 minutes.

The new Test-to-stay protocols now apply to extracurricular activities instead of only applying to the school day.

“That’s a significant change that will help our schools minimize the quarantining and balance that with the needs of the public health with the students,” Governor Hutchinson said.

The governor emphasized that vaccination eliminates the need for quarantines. He also said that if both the case and the contact are masked, there is no need to quarantine.