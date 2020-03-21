CLOSED: Many local churches close, move to online services

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — In response to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and to encourage social distancing, several Northwest Arkansas churches are closing campus this weekend and possibly for the near future.

So far churches that are closed are :

Rena Road Baptist Church (Van Buren)

New Life Church (All Campuses)

Bella Vista Community Church

First Baptist Church (Pea Ridge)

Some churches such as New Life Church are offering streaming options online as a means for people to still be involved and worship.

This is a developing story and will up updated with additional closings.