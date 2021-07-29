Community-wide Pfizer vaccine clinic for Huntsville and Saint Paul

(FILE) Registered nurse Morgan James loads a syringe with a dose of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine at the Blood Bank of Alaska in Anchorage on March 19, 2021. (Photo by Frederic J. BROWN / AFP)

HUNTSVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A community-wide Vaccine Clinic will be available for both the Huntsville and Saint Paul communities.

These vaccine clinics will be for the Pfizer vaccine and will be offered to any students over the age of 12, staff, and community members.

The clinic at Huntsville will be provided by the Arkansas Foundation for Medical Care and will be Wednesday, August 11 from 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the Charles Berry Gymnasium.

Organizers ask that anyone interested in attending fill out a survey to help prepare for the clinic.

The clinic at Saint Paul will be provided by Boston Mountain Rural Health and will be Thursday, August 12 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. in the school cafeteria.

No survey is required for the Saint Paul clinic.