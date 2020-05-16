Concerns about COVID-19 exposure at Butterball facility

HUNTSVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Concerns about exposure after a contracted employee at the Butterball facility in Huntsville tests positive for COVID 19. A worker at the plant tells us not enough is being done to protect others who may have been exposed.

The individual who caught the virus is at home in self-quarantine for 14 days with pay. That’s according to the company, the spokesperson. The person has not been on site since May 12.

“Monday and Tuesday, he obviously had it and they didn’t find out until Tuesday so he worked Monday and Tuesday and was around the plant while he had it,” said a worker at the facility, who does not want to be identified. John Doe reached out to us saying he is worried other people were exposed to the virus.

Initially, on Thursday, May 14, we were told four workers who were in close contact with the individual were told to isolate. The spokesperson said Friday there was a miscommunication and updated that number to three but John Doe said it should be more.

“He works really close with like 12 guys and they all take breaks together which means they all take their masks off to eat lunch and all of those guys are still working and putting everybody at risk.”

More than 800 people work at the facility.

Butterball released this statement saying it followed protocol.

“anyone who is identified as having been in prolonged close contact—closer than six feet for longer than ten minutes in the 48 hours before the onset of symptoms—is asked to self-isolate at home for 14 days.”

John Doe said although he is concerned about being exposed he is forced to still go to work because of a point system for attendance.

“If you miss a day you get a point, a doctor’s note doesn’t even take your points away, so if you miss 5 days total in a two month period you lose your job. If people feel like they want to quarantine they can’t.”

The Butterball spokesperson states that employees are welcomed to use their vacation time if they need to take time off and adjustments to an individual’s work plan can be made if needed. Employees who have concerns should speak to their supervisor.