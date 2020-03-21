Concerns over hospital masks and other protective equipment running out

GRAVETTE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — An area hospital is worried about retaining a sufficient supply of other medical supplies. The CEO of Ozarks community hospital, Paul Taylor said that keeping personal protective equipment stocked is a big concern for him. He worries that with the increasing demand for supplies, the hospital could run out.​​

Taylor said the hospital has several measures in place to slow the spread of COVID-19.​ For example, they are screening everyone who comes to the hospital.​ The employees doing the screenings are wearing gloves and masks.​ Also, everyone who cares for people who could have the virus wears a mask, gloves and gowns.​

Staff members who are over 65, pregnant and have other health concerns are also recommended to wear a mask when working.​ So, they are using a lot of these items. Taylor said none of their usual supply vendors are shipping at this point and they have been waiting for two weeks to get a new stock of supplies.​

“It’s a huge concern, we are able to handle pretty much everything else but if we can’t get supplies it puts staff and patients at risk,” said Taylor.

Taylor said if they don’t get supplies next week, they could run out.​ If it gets to that point, they will follow CDC guidelines for alternative materials they can use to protect themselves and their patients.​