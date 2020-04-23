Convalescent plasma to be collected for regional use in Northwest Arkansas

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KNWA/KFTA) — A local blood center is looking for former coronavirus patients to donate plasma for a potentially life-saving treatment for patients with severe cases of COVID-19.

Community Blood Center of the Ozarks (CBCO), the sole supplier of blood and plasma to patients at more than 40 regional hospitals, is working with those hospitals to identify candidates for the donation of COVID-19 convalescent plasma (CCP).

The donations have already taken place in Missouri and will begin this week in Arkansas, CBCO said in a release Thursday.

“The utilization of plasma donated from individuals who have recovered from COVID-19 is viewed as the current best option to treat victims of this virus who are experiencing life threatening complications,” said Larry Shackelford, President and CEO of Washington Regional Medical Center in Fayetteville.

COVID-19 convalescent plasma involves collecting blood plasma from someone who has recovered from the novel coronavirus. It is then transfused into someone infected with the virus in the hope that antibodies from the recovered individual can help the person who is sick, according to a release from CBCO on Wednesday.

The theory is that those antibodies can neutralize the virus or cause an immune response.

A Huntsville woman who spent ten days on a ventilator with COVID-19 at Northwest Medical Center in Springdale recently recovered after receiving treatment with convalescent plasma.

“This is truly a life-saving therapy,” said Stephen Hennigan, MD, Northwest Arkansas Infectious Disease Specialist. “It is critical that we have donors to make it readily available in a timely way for all patients that need it.”

If you have had COVID-19, have a documented positive lab test and are 28 days symptom free, you may be eligible to participate in the CCP program. Potential CCP donors are asked to contact their local physician to see if they are eligible.