Coronavirus cases increasing among Arkansas youth, governor says

JONESBORO, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Children between the ages of 0-17 have seen the highest rate of growth of COVID-19 cases by age group in Arkansas from the period between May 17 and May 23, according to a chart shown by Governor Asa Hutchinson on Wednesday.

Cases among the 0-17 age group have risen by 46.3 percent — from 190 to 278 — during the seven-day period.

‘That’s important to illustrate because even though it might not terribly impact them in terms of symptoms and long-term consequences, they could be a carrier and it could impact those who are vulnerable,” Governor Hutchinson said.

By comparison, cases among those 65 years and older are up by 15.8 percent during the same time period.

“That tells me they’re being very careful and cautious about their activities and social distancing,” Hutchinson said.

The second-highest rate of growth is among those between 18-and-24-years-old at 32.38 percent (up to 372 from 281).

“I want young people to be careful. I want them to think, and it’s hard for them at that age to understand the repercussions of their actions when they’re simply doing something that’s fun and normal,” Hutchinson said. “We have to ask them to do something unusual for teenagers and that is to be very disciplined in terms of behavior.”