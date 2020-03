FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Many parents-to-be postponing their baby showers to protect the wellbeing of their loved ones. Natalie and Ethan Passmore of Fayetteville are expecting their first child in September. The couple said they went from anticipating the happiest day of their lives to not being able to celebrate the birth of their son with friends and family the way they hoped.​

Natalie is almost 32 weeks pregnant with their son parker. She said being pregnant during this pandemic has caused her a great deal of anxiety. She postponed her baby shower twice because of the virus and is isolated at home away from friends and family.​ Her husband is also no longer allowed to come to appointments with her because of the restrictions at the hospital.​