Coronavirus in Arkansas: 100 new cases, no additional deaths, no new hospitalizations

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson provided today’s latest COVID-19 update.

100 new cases were added in the Sunday, April 11 update. No additional deaths were reported for the third day in a row, meaning the total number of COVID-19 deaths in Arkansas remains at 5,661.

The Health Department reported that the top counties for new cases are Pulaski, 18; Benton, 13; and Washington, 8.

Of the state’s 2,038,800 vaccine doses, 1,398,554 doses have been administered, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. 358,495 people have received their first dose, while 543,473 people are fully vaccinated.

“We had only 100 new COVID-19 cases today, no new hospitalizations, and 3 fewer on ventilator. We have administered 68% of the vaccine doses we’ve received. I can’t say it too often: the vaccine is our path out of the pandemic. Please get yours,” Hutchinson said.