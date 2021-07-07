Coronavirus in Arkansas: ‘highest number of new cases in months’ 1,000 new cases, seven additional deaths

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced 1,000 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the highest number of cases seen in months, on Wednesday, July 7.

Seven additional deaths due to the virus were also reported by the The Arkansas Department of Health.

There are 5,192 cases statewide considered active.

A total of 432 people are hospitalized and 80 are on ventilators.

The statewide death toll due to COVID-19 increased to 5,933.

There have been 16,307 PCR tests this month and 5,606 antigen tests.

Top counties reporting new cases:

Pulaski – 146

Faulkner, Garland – 75

Saline – 71

Of the state’s 2,724,040 vaccine doses, 2,162,217 have been administered, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. 226,251 people have received only their first dose, while 1,006,100 people are fully vaccinated.

“Today’s report shows the highest number of new cases in months, and hospitalizations continue to increase, Hutchinson said on Twitter. “I’m looking forward to the first Community COVID Conversation tomorrow at 6 p.m. in Cabot with more communities in the coming weeks.”