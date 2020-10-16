Coronavirus in Arkansas: 1,015 new cases, 20 additional deaths

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson provided today’s update on Arkansas’s COVID-19 response.

The Arkansas Department of Health reported 1,015 new cases of COVID-19. There are 8,609 active cases and 590 hospitalized, which is down 4 from Thursday.

102 on ventilators, which is down 4 from Thursday. 20 more deaths were reported for a total of 1,665.

The Health Department reported that the top counties for new cases are Pulaski, 74; Washington, 61; Craighead, 53; Pope, 35 and Benton, 27.

“Yesterday we saw another new record in our testing efforts. With over 15,000 total tests, we can see the results of our investment and commitment to grow Arkansas’s testing infrastructure,” Governor Hutchinson says. “This weekend is critical as we continue to battle COVID-19. Remember to wear a mask, keep your distance, and wash your hands frequently.”

