Coronavirus in Arkansas: 1,017 new cases, 30 additional deaths

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson announced 1,017 new cases and 30 additional deaths due to COVID-19 in Arkansas on Monday, November 23.

There are now 16,727 cases statewide considered active by the Arkansas Department of Health.

There have been 246,248 PCR tests and 39,456 antigen tests.

The statewide death toll due to COVID-19 is now 2,387.

A total of 974 people are hospitalized and 164 are on ventilators.

The top counties reporting new cases today include: