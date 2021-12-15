Coronavirus in Arkansas: 1,027 new cases, 21 additional deaths

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Arkansas Department of Health recorded 1,027 new COVID-19 cases and 21 additional deaths due to the virus in Arkansas on Wednesday.

There are 7,478 cases statewide considered active by the ADH, an increase of 155 from yesterday.

A total of 517 people are hospitalized and 99 are on ventilators, with the statewide death toll increasing to 8,901.

Of the state’s 4,467,650 vaccine doses, 3,577,596 have been administered, for a rate of 80.1%, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. 338,181 people have received only their first dose, while 1,480,754 people are fully vaccinated.

“Active cases increased, but they are slightly lower than last week,” noted Gov. Asa Hutchinson.