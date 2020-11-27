Coronavirus in Arkansas: 1,052 new cases, no additional deaths

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson announced 1,052 new cases and no additional deaths due to COVID-19 in Arkansas on Friday, November 27.
This is the first time in months there have been no COVID-19 deaths in 24 hours.
There are now 16,908 cases statewide considered active by the Arkansas Department of Health.
The statewide death toll due to COVID-19 is now 2,436.
A total of 1,011 people are hospitalized and 192 are on ventilators.
The top counties reporting new cases today include:
- Benton – 133
- Washington – 68
- Pulaski – 65
- Craighead – 64
- Saline – 41