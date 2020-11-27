Coronavirus in Arkansas: 1,052 new cases, no additional deaths

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson announced 1,052 new cases and no additional deaths due to COVID-19 in Arkansas on Friday, November 27.

This is the first time in months there have been no COVID-19 deaths in 24 hours.

There are now 16,908 cases statewide considered active by the Arkansas Department of Health.

The statewide death toll due to COVID-19 is now 2,436.

A total of 1,011 people are hospitalized and 192 are on ventilators.

The top counties reporting new cases today include: