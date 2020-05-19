Coronavirus in Arkansas: 106 new community cases reported Tuesday

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The number of community cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas rose by 106 on Tuesday, Secretary of Health Dr. Nate Smith announced at the state’s daily press conference.

The active case count in Arkansas is now 1082, Smith said, including:

630 in the general community

369 in correctional facilities (all Forrest City numbers not included)

83 in nursing homes

Tuesday’s report marked the second-highest daily total in terms of the community case count.

“I noted that and I’m sure you’re noting that as well,” Governor Asa Hutchinson said. “[It] reflects increased testing but also the fact that we have still work to do in Arkansas, and it’s a reminder to be careful.”

Smith said the state performed 3014 tests on Monday with a positivity rate of 1.5 percent.

Of the 106 new community cases, there are three counties reporting more than ten cases:

19 in Pulaski County

14 in Sevier County

13 in St. Francis County

Smith said the new community cases do not appear related to recent reopenings.

Of the 1082 active cases in Arkansas, he said the state has identified three which had been to a restaurant “within the incubation period,” six to a barbershop, ten to churches, three to daycares, and four to gyms.

“Each of those are 1 percent or less, so these activities don’t appear to be driving our community cases at this point,” Smith said. “Since we’ve pretty much tripled our testing rate, we’re identifying a lot of cases, especially asymptomatic cases, that we weren’t picking up before this.”

Hutchinson announced two additional deaths due to the virus on Tuesday, raising the state’s death toll to 102.

There are currently 78 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Arkansas, he said.

The state’s cumulative case count is now 4923. There have been 3739 recoveries reported in Arkansas.

For more information from the Arkansas Department of Health, visit https://www.healthy.arkansas.gov/programs-services/topics/novel-coronavirus