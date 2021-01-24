Coronavirus in Arkansas: 1,071 new cases, 43 deaths

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson announced 1,071 new cases and 43 additional deaths due to COVID-19 in Arkansas on Sunday, January 24.

In addition, 1,551 people have been deemed recovered from the virus by the Arkansas Department of Health in the last 24 hours.

There are now 19,395 cases statewide considered active by the ADH, a decrease of 524 in the last day.

A total of 1,080 people are hospitalized and 170 are on ventilators.

The statewide death toll due to COVID-19 is now 4,606.

There have been 253,871 PCR tests this month and 63,785 antigen tests.

Top counties reporting new cases:

  • Pulaski – 176
  • Garland – 89
  • Benton – 85
  • Washington – 60
  • Faulkner – 51

