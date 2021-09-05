Coronavirus in Arkansas: 1,072 new cases, 19 additional deaths

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced 1,072 new COVID-19 cases and 19 additional deaths due to the virus in Arkansas Sunday, September 5.

There are 23,343 cases statewide considered active by the Arkansas Department of Health.

A total of 1,223 people are hospitalized and 337 are on ventilators.

The statewide death toll due to COVID-19 increased to 7,057.

Top counties reporting new cases:

Craighead – 84

Pulaski – 70

Washington – 65

Of the state’s 3,563,170 vaccine doses, 2,749,036 have been administered, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. 327,055 people have received only their first dose, while 1,249,712 people are fully vaccinated.