Coronavirus in Arkansas: 1,072 new cases, 19 additional deaths

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced 1,072 new COVID-19 cases and 19 additional deaths due to the virus in Arkansas Sunday, September 5.
There are 23,343 cases statewide considered active by the Arkansas Department of Health.
A total of 1,223 people are hospitalized and 337 are on ventilators.
The statewide death toll due to COVID-19 increased to 7,057.
Top counties reporting new cases:
- Craighead – 84
- Pulaski – 70
- Washington – 65
Of the state’s 3,563,170 vaccine doses, 2,749,036 have been administered, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. 327,055 people have received only their first dose, while 1,249,712 people are fully vaccinated.