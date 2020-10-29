Coronavirus in Arkansas: 1072 new cases, 19 additional deaths

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson announced 1072 new cases and 19 additional deaths due to COVID-19 in Arkansas on Thursday, October 29.

There are now 9466 cases statewide considered active by the Arkansas Department of Health.

There have been 277,599 PCR tests this month and 37,144 antigen tests.

A total of 92,172 people in Arkansas have recovered. Since March, there have been a total of 109,712 cases.

The statewide death toll due to COVID-19 is now 1894.

A total of 666 (+4) people are hospitalized and 100 (+1) are on ventilators.

The top counties reporting new cases today include: