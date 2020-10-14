Coronavirus in Arkansas: 1,079 new cases, 23 additional deaths

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson announced 1079 new cases and 23 additional deaths due to COVID-19 in Arkansas on Wednesday, October 14.

There are now 8007 cases statewide considered active by the Arkansas Department of Health.

There have been 127,432 PCR tests this month and 14,729 antigen tests.

A total of 81,819 people in Arkansas have recovered. Since March, there have been a total of 90,235 cases.

The statewide death toll due to COVID-19 is now 1634.

A total of 587 (-18) people are hospitalized and 113 (+3) are on ventilators.

The top counties reporting new cases today include:

Craighead – 66

Pulaski – 56

Benton – 42

Washington – 42

Boone – 26

You can learn more about the state’s response to the novel coronavirus at https://www.healthy.arkansas.gov/programs-services/topics/novel-coronavirus.