Coronavirus in Arkansas: 108 new active cases, seven additional deaths reported Tuesday

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — New data from the Arkansas Department of Health showed that active coronavirus cases rose by 108 on Tuesday, Nov. 23 to 6,079.

There were seven COVID-19 deaths reported, bringing the total in Arkansas during the pandemic to 8,627.

Total cases in the state during the pandemic increased to 525,130.

Of the state’s 4,375,960 vaccine doses received, 3,360,927 have been administered, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. Today’s numbers show that 1,433,465 people in Arkansas are fully immunized, while 319,105 have received their first dose.

