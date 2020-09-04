Coronavirus in Arkansas: 1,094 new cases, 12 additional deaths

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson announced 1,094 new cases and 12 additional deaths due to COVID-19 in Arkansas at his daily press conference on Friday, September 4.

This is the highest amount of new cases and the highest number of tests conducted in 24 hours.

There are 64,175 cumulative COVID-19 cases in the state and 873 deaths.

Hutchinson said there are 401 hospitalizations, 24 fewer than yesterday.

Hutchinson reported 11,254 tests in Arkansas over the last 24 hours.

Washington County is the top county with 215 cases, 82% were in the 18-24 age range.

The University of Arkansas is banning gatherings of 10 or more people both on and off campus if there aren’t safety measures in place.

The new restrictions include suspending on campus events because of COVID-19.

However, this does not include in-person classes and athletics.

If students are caught breaking the new rules, the university will use the student code of conduct to issue punishments.

“I’m encouraged by that. When you have 24,000 students there, that’s a lot to manage. Many of them will be there over the weekend so this will go into effect and I think it’s a good step,” Hutchinson said.

Students will also be punished if they are reported to be in large groups in the entertainment district without using masks or social distancing.

Someone asked the governor why it is safe for athletes to still meet up and practice but not other groups and clubs.

Hutchinson said athletics has been a success story without any reported cases of COVID-19.

“I think that’s a totally different atmosphere that we have to control from a public standpoint when you’re looking at attendance at a stadium which will be limited or whether you’re looking at what happens on the athletic field,” he said.

Hutchinson said the university has more restrictions it can use if case numbers don’t improve.

The recent increase in cases will likely lead to more hospitalizations.

Secretary of Health Dr. Jose Romero often says hospitalizations is a lagging indicator.

That means when there is a spike in new cases, there will be an effect on hospitals in a week or so.

“It’s only expected that in the next two weeks we will see more cases hospitalized. It will not shock us and will not take us by surprise,” Romero said.

Romero said it is possible numbers won’t jump as bad because most of the new cases are in young adults.

For more information on the state’s response to the novel coronavirus, click here.