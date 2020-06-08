Coronavirus in Arkansas: 1099 new cases over last 3 days, hospitalizations up 26

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The number of reported hospitalizations in Arkansas due to COVID-19 rose by 26 on Monday and cases increased by 1099 over a three-day period, Governor Asa Hutchinson announced at his first press conference since Friday.

There are now 171 patients hospitalized with the virus in Arkansas, including 46 on ventilators, an increase of 11.

The Arkansas Department of Health reported 450 new cases on Saturday, 335 on Sunday, and 314 over the last 24 hours. The 314 cases announced today include 301 in the community and 13 from correctional facilities.

Washington County experienced the highest total of new cases over the last 24 hours with 86, followed by Benton County with 41 cases.

There are now 9740 cumulative cases of COVID-19 in the state, including 2955 considered active by the Arkansas Department of Health.

The active cases include:

2710 in the community

139 in nursing homes

106 in correctional facilities

Hutchinson announced one additional death due to the virus on Monday, raising Arkansas’ death toll to 155.

Health Secretary Dr. Nate Smith said the increase of cases in Arkansas does not appear to be related to reopening. Of the new cases, Smith said:

2% reported visiting a restaurant

<1% barbershop or church

.3% a gym

.5% hotel or motel

As of June 5, there were 505 active cases at poultry businesses in Arkansas, including 315 in Washington and Benton Counties.

There have been 6630 Arkansans who have recovered from the virus.

For more COVID-19 data from the Arkansas Department of Health, click here.

For the latest on the state’s response to the novel coronavirus, visit https://www.healthy.arkansas.gov/programs-services/topics/novel-coronavirus.