Coronavirus in Arkansas: 1,103 new cases, 25 additional deaths

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson announced 1,103 new cases and 25 additional deaths due to COVID-19 in Arkansas on Thursday, February 11.
There are now 13,518 cases statewide considered active by the Arkansas Department of Health.
A total of 712 people are hospitalized and 117 are on ventilators.
The statewide death toll due to COVID-19 is now 5,199.
There have been 98,181 PCR tests this month and 37,267 antigen tests.
Top counties reporting new cases:
- Pulaski – 178
- Benton – 70
- Washington – 60
- Saline – 57
- Sebastian – 52