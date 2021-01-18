Coronavirus in Arkansas: 1,109 new cases, 32 additional deaths

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson announced 1,109 new cases and 32 additional deaths due to COVID-19 in Arkansas on Monday, January 18.
There are now 22,794 cases statewide considered active by the Arkansas Department of Health.
A total of 1,263 people are hospitalized and 216 are on ventilators.
The statewide death toll due to COVID-19 is now 4,343.
There have been 186,957 PCR tests this month and 44,897 antigen tests.
Top counties reporting new cases:
- Pulaski – 155
- Washington – 125
- Benton – 117
- Garland – 61
- Jefferson – 54