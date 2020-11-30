Coronavirus in Arkansas: 1,112 new cases, 32 additional deaths

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson announced 1,112 new cases and 32 additional deaths due to COVID-19 in Arkansas on Monday, November 30.

There are now 16,140 cases statewide considered active by the Arkansas Department of Health.

The statewide death toll due to COVID-19 is now 2,502.

A total of 1,063 people are hospitalized and 201 are on ventilators.

The top counties reporting new cases today include: