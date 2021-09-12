Coronavirus in Arkansas: 1,116 new cases, 35 additional deaths

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced 1,116 new COVID-19 cases and 35 additional deaths due to the virus in Arkansas on Sunday, September 12.
There are 19,588 cases statewide considered active by the Arkansas Department of Health.
A total of 1,118 people are hospitalized and 287 are on ventilators.
The statewide death toll due to COVID-19 increased to 7,267.
Top counties reporting new cases:
- Washington – 93
- Benton – 80
- Pulaski – 76
Of the state’s 3,637,540 vaccine doses, 2,797,780 have been administered, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. 314,645 people have received only their first dose, while 1,279,526 people are fully vaccinated.