Coronavirus in Arkansas: 1,116 new cases, 35 additional deaths

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced 1,116 new COVID-19 cases and 35 additional deaths due to the virus in Arkansas on Sunday, September 12.

There are 19,588 cases statewide considered active by the Arkansas Department of Health.

A total of 1,118 people are hospitalized and 287 are on ventilators.

The statewide death toll due to COVID-19 increased to 7,267.

Top counties reporting new cases:

  • Washington – 93
  • Benton – 80
  • Pulaski – 76

Of the state’s 3,637,540 vaccine doses, 2,797,780 have been administered, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. 314,645 people have received only their first dose, while 1,279,526 people are fully vaccinated.

